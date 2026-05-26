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Eliminación de sitio de taxis en San Luis, Arizona afecta a conductores y usuarios fronterizos

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La eliminación permanente del espacio que durante años funcionó como sitio oficial para taxistas en San Luis, Arizona ha generado preocupación entre conductores y usuarios que dependen diariamente de este servicio de transporte en la zona fronteriza.

Taxistas locales aseguran que la falta de un área designada para esperar pasajeros ha complicado significativamente su trabajo, ya que ahora se ven obligados a estacionarse en calles cercanas o en áreas comerciales donde podrían recibir multas o ser retirados por las autoridades.

La situación también impacta directamente a los usuarios, especialmente a trabajadores fronterizos, adultos mayores y personas que cruzan diariamente entre México y Estados Unidos. Muchos pasajeros deben caminar por distintas calles buscando un taxi disponible, lo que genera molestias y retrasos.

De acuerdo con autoridades locales, los cambios forman parte de ajustes relacionados con proyectos de remodelación y medidas de seguridad en los alrededores del puerto de entrada.

Sin embargo, conductores señalan que hasta el momento no se les ha ofrecido una alternativa formal para continuar operando de manera organizada.

Representantes del gremio consideran que la desaparición del sitio de taxis afecta no solo a quienes trabajan en el transporte, sino también al orden y movilidad en una de las zonas con mayor flujo de personas en la frontera.

Ante esta situación, taxistas y ciudadanos han solicitado buscar soluciones que permitan establecer nuevamente un espacio adecuado para la operación de este servicio, considerado esencial para cientos de personas que diariamente transitan por San Luis, Arizona.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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