Investigators seek public’s help in identifying 1994 homicide victim

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – The Riverside County District Attorney's office is renewing calls for the public to help identify a woman whose body was found in the Desert Center area in 1994.

Investigators released a new facial approximation on Tuesday and are asking anyone who recognizes her to come forward with information.

The woman's body was found by Southern California Edison workers on Oct. 20, 1994, in the open desert on Eagle Mountain Road, approximately .6 miles north of I-10, in Desert Center.

At the time, investigators described the victim as a female adult between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing about 130-150 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a yellow metal neck chain with a medallion in the shape of a ship’s wheel with an anchor in the center.

Despite extensive efforts throughout the years, including fingerprint and dental record comparisons, investigators were unable to identify the victim, and no new investigative leads were developed.

In 2023, the Regional Cold Case Homicide Team (RCCHT), re-examined the case using advances in forensic science, including forensic investigative genetic genealogy. Bone samples from the victim were collected by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office and sent to OTHRAM Labs, a private forensic laboratory, for DNA analysis.

The victim’s DNA profile was later developed and uploaded to a direct-to-consumer ancestry database. A genealogist assigned to RCCHT has been actively working to identify the victim.

In 2024, Parabon Nanolabs created a photo rendition of the victim and a snapshot of her ancestry, which determined that she was of southeast Asian descent, with brown eyes, black hair, and light brown complexion.

To assist with this investigation, the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team is asking the community to contact investigators with any information about the identification of the victim, her jewelry, or knowledge about her disappearance or death. Any leads, no matter how insignificant they may seem, can be reported to the Investigator Ebony Caviness (951) 955-0257, or by emailing coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.

Investigators encourage individuals to consider submitting their DNA to reputable ancestry databases, such as Family Tree DNA and GedMatch, as it can play a vital role in identifying unknown victims and advancing cold case investigations. Voluntary DNA submissions help establish familial connections and bring long-awaited answers to families.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.