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Man in wheelchair struck and killed by police vehicle in Banning

Edward Nerey, KESQ
By
New
Published 7:10 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a police vehicle Thursday night in Banning, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 10:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of W. Ramsey Street, near 8th Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an on-duty Banning Police Officer was traveling westbound on Ramsey Street when they struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair, who was traveling southbound across the westbound lanes.

The force of the impact caused the pedestrian to land in the eastbound lanes of Ramsey Street and come to rest in the #2 lane.

The Banning Police Officer remained on scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian until he was relieved by AMR and Banning Fire Department personnel. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released as of Tuesday evening.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation. 

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