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Rubén Pérez, miembro de la mesa de COD, arrestado por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol por 2nda vez

Ruben Perez
KESQ
Ruben Perez
By
Updated
today at 5:00 PM
Published 4:28 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Rubén Pérez, miembro de la mesa de College of the Desert, fue arrestado durante el fin de semana. Varias fuentes indican que fue detenido bajo sospecha de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol. Estamos trabajando para confirmar más detalles.

Pérez, de 32 años, fue arrestado poco después de la medianoche por la Patrulla de Carreteras de California en la intersección de Country Club y Washington en Palm Desert, según consta en los registros penitenciarios.

No había detalles disponibles sobre su arresto. Nos comunicamos con la Patrulla de Caminos de California (CHP) para obtener más información.

Pérez confirmó su arresto y reveló que tomara una ausencia administrativa para tratar su alcoholismo y depresión.

"Tras una profunda reflexión, ingresaré a un programa de tratamiento profesional para abordar mi alcoholismo y depresión. Me tomaré una licencia inmediata de mis responsabilidades públicas.

Servir como miembro del consejo directivo del College of the Desert y del condado ha sido un gran honor, y me comprometo a recuperarme y regresar más fuerte, tanto personal como profesionalmente.

Asumo toda la responsabilidad por mis actos y pido disculpas a mi familia, colegas y electores. Les pido respetuosamente privacidad y oraciones mientras me concentro en mi recuperación."

- Declaración de Rubén Pérez

Este es el segundo arresto de Pérez por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol en tres años.

Su primer arresto tuvo lugar en febrero de 2023 en La Quinta. Un año después, se declaró culpable de los cargos y fue sentenciado a cuatro días de detención, que cumplio bajo un programa de reinserción laboral. También fue sentenciado a 36 meses de libertad condicional. Las condiciones de la libertad condicional incluían inscribirse y completar satisfactoriamente un programa para infractores primerizos por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol durante nueve meses, el cual debía finalizar antes del 18 de junio de 2025.

Pérez funge como vicepresidente de la junta directiva de COD. Representa al Área 1 y su mandato finaliza en noviembre.

Pérez es hijo de Manuel Pérez, supervisor del Distrito 4 del Condado de Riverside.

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