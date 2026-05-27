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CalTrans to conduct emergency repairs along SR-74 beginning June 1

Caltrans
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Crews will begin an emergency project on Monday along State Route 74 to repair damage caused by the Rosa Fire last year, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced.

Planned work includes pavement milling, resurfacing, and repaving of the eastbound and westbound lanes between Santa Rosa Drive (Postmile 75.3) and Palm Canyon Drive (Postmile 79.7). Crews will also install milepost markers, drainage milepost markers, delineators, and new signage along the highway.

One-way traffic control will begin on Monday, June 1st, and will be scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All work is weather dependent. 

Flaggers will be stationed to manage and alternate the flow of traffic, ensuring the safety of crews and the traveling public.

Caltrans officials said the schedule allows construction crews to safely and efficiently operate heavy equipment.

The work may cause delays, as flagging will be performed in both directions and may take up to 20 minutes of wait time. Officials ask travelers to reduce their speed when near work areas for the safety of crews and other drivers on the route.

Signage will be placed ahead to indicate approaching roadway work.

The route will be open to travelers without restrictions from 5:01 p.m. to 6:59 a.m., and fully open on weekends. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling, as this remains an active construction zone.

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