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Residents fear nearby abandoned property poses fire risk

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New
Published 9:58 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents at a senior and disabled apartment community in Cathedral City say they’re living next to what they describe as a growing fire hazard — and fear the consequences could be deadly.

One resident tells News Channel 3 an abandoned radio station property neighboring Mountain View Apartments is overrun with dried, dying vegetation, including towering tamarisk trees near residents’ homes.

The concern is many in the community have mobility challenges and only limited ways to evacuate in an emergency.

Residents say repeated complaints have been made, but questions remain about when action will be taken — and whether enough is being done.

News Channel 3 reached out to city officials and is working to get answers on the status of enforcement efforts and what comes next.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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