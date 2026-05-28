Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person has died after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Palm Springs.

The incident started around 3:40 p.m. when police responded to reports of a subject brandishing a weapon on the 1200 block of East Palm Canyon Drive.

"A caller reported the male was acting erratically and was armed with a knife, which he allegedly brandished at employees at the location," police wrote in a news release. "Officers located the subject on the property and attempted to establish communication with him. Recognizing the subject’s erratic behavior, officers utilized de-escalation efforts, deployed less-lethal options, and utilized the assistance of the department’s Community Behavioral Assessment Team (CBAT) in an effort to peacefully resolve the situation."

During the interaction, the subject was injured in an officer-involved shooting, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no officers injured during the incident.

Additional details on the incident were not available.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Force Investigation Division (FID) is conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Upon completion, the findings will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting a concurrent investigation into the incident in accordance with department policy.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information, photographs, or video related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.