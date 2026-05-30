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Con ruta buscan agilizar acceso a el oeste de Calexico

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – A partir del viernes pasado, automovilistas que ingresan a Calexico a través de la garita zona centro pueden tomar directamente la ruta hacia el lado oeste de la ciudad, con ello buscan beneficiar a comercios.

Anteriormente, quienes cruzaban por esta garita debían recorrer gran parte de la calle Imperial para incorporarse posteriormente a otro carril que los llevara hacia el sector oeste, solo se permitía el acceso directo durante las temporadas decembrinas.

“Todos los días cuando están los traffic controllers van a estar dejando pasar a los carros en mano izquierda y cuando los traffic controllers no están ahí pueden ir a mano izquierda”, expresó alcalde de Calexico, Victor Legaspi..

El departamento de trafico, sin embargo, solicitó   paciencia a los automovilistas que transitan en otras direcciones, ya que los cambios podrían ocasionar ligeros retrasos en algunas vialidades cercanas.

“Vamos a tener una tercera persona para poder guiar el tráfico y creo que esto va aumentar un poco más las esperas en los otros lados en la calle Imperial y César Chávez. Vamos a dar un poquito más tiempo para que la gente pueda dar vuelta. Entonces que no se nos desesperen, pero pues queremos también apoyar a la gente que viene a hacer sus compras en los outlets”, dijo a Telemundo, Lorena Minor-Montes, supervisora del departamento de tráfico de la Policía de Calexico. 

Además de esta nueva opción para quienes cruzan desde México hacia Calexico, se continúan analizando otras estrategias para reducir el congestionamiento vehicular que se registra principalmente durante los fines de semana.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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