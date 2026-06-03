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Behind the idea of the record-breaking ‘Marilyn 100’ event

Full Interview with Max Dirdah
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today at 5:59 PM
Published 5:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An idea over dinner a few years back turned into a world-record celebration. The organizer of the recent "Marilyn 100" event in Palm Springs speaks with News Channel 3, reacting to the massive turnout.

Max Dirdah came up with the idea to gather as many Marilyn look-alikes as possible for her 100th birthday. Under his vision, Saturday's event shattered a world record with 1,037 marilyns gathering together.

Full Story: Palm Springs sets world record with 1,037 Marilyn Monroe look-alikes ahead of centennial

Dirdah says the event turned out way bigger than he ever imagined.. with people from all over the world coming to Palm Springs to take part.

"Everybody was in a great mood, and that really just tells you just how wonderful Palm Springs is and how fun we can be," Dirdah said.

The event also received major global media coverage and was featured on TV and publications as far away as Australia and India.

Check out: News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen took a special look at Marilyn and her legacy in the Coachella Valley.

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