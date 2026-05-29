Beyond the Glamour: Marilyn 100

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Marilyn Monroe may have been made famous by Hollywood, but the quiet of the desert kept bringing her back to Palm Springs.

As the city looks ahead to what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday, her legacy is being remembered not only through her iconic career, but through her deep connection to the Coachella Valley.

Hollywood historian Sue Lurkin says Monroe’s rise to fame came after a difficult childhood that shaped the person she became.

Lurkin says Monroe spent time in an orphanage as a child and learned early how to survive difficult situations — experiences she believes gave Monroe both resilience and vulnerability.

During the height of her fame, Palm Springs offered Monroe what it offered many stars of the 1940s and 1950s: a place to relax, socialize, and escape the pressure of Hollywood.

One of Monroe’s strongest local connections was the Palm Springs Racquet Club, where she was introduced to powerful talent agent Johnny Hyde — a relationship widely credited with helping launch her career.

Today, Monroe’s presence still draws visitors from around the world to Palm Springs’ “Forever Marilyn” statue. The pose featured in the statue was famously photographed during filming for The Seven Year Itch by photographer Bruno Bernard.

Joshua John Miller — Bernard’s grandson and co-author of the upcoming book The Marilyn Monroe Century — says Monroe was far more intelligent and ambitious than many people realized.

Miller describes Monroe as a “voracious learner” who constantly wanted to educate herself, despite never having the opportunity to attend college.

Miller’s partner, Mark Fortin, says Monroe intentionally worked to shape her public image and embraced her sexuality on her own terms — challenging the idea that Hollywood alone created the Marilyn Monroe persona.

Monroe was often typecast as a blond bombshell, but those close to her say her intelligence may have been her most attractive quality.

Lurkin recalls Monroe preparing extensively before meeting Robert Kennedy — reading his speeches and books ahead of time so she could hold meaningful conversation.

Monroe’s personal life was often turbulent. She married three times, including playwright Arthur Miller, who many historians say connected with Monroe intellectually in ways others did not.

But behind the glamour, Monroe also struggled with loneliness and heartbreak.

According to Miller, Monroe became increasingly isolated later in life, often avoiding restaurants and public appearances altogether.

Monroe died in her Brentwood home on August 5, 1962, after overdosing on sleeping pills.

More than sixty years later, her image and influence remain deeply tied to Palm Springs.

Miller says Monroe’s story continues to resonate because she represents reinvention, hope, and the ability to create something extraordinary out of hardship.