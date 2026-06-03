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Indio passes 45-day moratorium on data centers

KESQ
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Published 10:47 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio City Council unanimously passed a 45-day moratorium on data centers during Wednesday's meeting.

The urgency ordinance was discussed near the end of the meeting.

"This moratorium will give staff time to present on the issue to our Planning Commission on June 24th, and then back to our City Council on July 15th, to consider our options moving forward including regulations, a long-term moratorium, or a permanent ban on data centers," Councilmember Oscar Ortiz wrote on a social media post.

Ortiz had requested the item during the May 6 meeting. It comes after months of controversy over a data center project in Coachella that sparked large protests during several council meetings.

During last week's meeting, Coachella councilmembers discussed approving its own moratorium on data centers and similar projects. The council will vote on the city's own moratorium on Thursday.

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