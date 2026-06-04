Palm Springs to consider approval of $4M land purchase for new fire station

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs city council members were expected to discuss whether to approve a $4 million land purchase for a new fire station during a council meeting next week.

The city had entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Town and Country, LLC to acquire roughly 0.95 acres of property located at the southwest corner of Andreas Road and North Indian Canyon Drive for obtaining a new site for Fire Station No. 1.

According to city documents, a report completed in February 2025 identified numerous problems with the current Fire Station No. 1 facility.

Among the issues, the facility is considered undersized, an aerial ladder truck is unable to fit within the existing apparatus bay, dormitories and restrooms should be reconfigured for better gender inclusion and privacy, the building did not meet seismic requirements or ADA-access requirements and the building lacks a fire sprinkler system, a carcinogen contamination control zone and apparatus door safety features.

As a result, the city considered seven sites within the downtown area "based on boundaries of the station area and optimal response times within that area,'' according to the city documents. City officials considered a city-owned public parking lot located to the south of the current fire station, as their best option, but was "put on hold'' following feedback from concerned residents.

Check Out: Palm Springs businesses continue to challenge fire station plan, citing flawed parking study

The proposed parcel of land offered by Town and Country, LLC would include four existing buildings, in which three of the buildings were designated in 2016 as Class 1 historic sites. Officials were looking into demolishing buildings at 171 N. Indian Canyon Drive and 181 N. Indian Canyon Drive to accommodate turning radius for various fire engines.

If approved, the city would need approval from the Historic Site Preservation Board for any demolitions. Additionally, if approved, the city would need an environmental review.

The city council meeting will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way.