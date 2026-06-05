Guinness officially approves Palm Springs’ Marilyn Monroe world record

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Guinness World Records officially confirmed Palm Springs' record for "largest gathering of people dressed as Marilyn Monroe," it was announced on Friday.

The Records Management Team at Guinness World Records in London formally notified Palm Springs Pride that its application was approved, confirming a new Guinness World Records title with 1,037 participants gathered at 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

The previous record was set in 2020 in Australia with 254 people.

The record-breaking gathering took place as part of Marilyn 100, a five-day celebration held last week commemorating what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday on June 1. The milestone event brought together Marilyn look-alikes from across the country and around the world in Palm Springs, a destination beloved by the legendary Hollywood icon.

Check Out: Behind the idea of the record-breaking ‘Marilyn 100’ event

"Residents and visitors shared in an unforgettable, historic day for Palm Springs. Marilyn Monroe was far more than Hollywood glamour; she was a courageous ally who stood for authenticity and marginalized communities when it mattered most," said Ron deHarte, President of Palm Springs Pride, which organized Marilyn 100. "By celebrating Marilyn's 100th and setting a new world record, we honor that brave spirit and champion the love, representation, and belonging that define our city."

deHarte added, "Major events of this scale are only possible through the generous backing of our sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, PS Resorts. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Palm Springs Pride volunteers and the incredible leadership of Jasmine Sullivan Waits, who truly did the heavy lifting to bring this together. And finally, a special pat on the back to event co-chair Max Dirdah, whose idea sparked this centennial birthday celebration."

The world record attempt became one of the signature moments of Marilyn 100, which featured a series of events honoring Monroe's enduring legacy and connection to Palm Springs.

"PS Resorts was proud to be the presenting sponsor of this historic event that cast a spotlight on Palm Springs and generated positive press for our unparalleled destination from all around the world," said Peggy Trott, President of PS Resorts.

The event was a fundraiser to support Palm Springs Pride and the City's November Pride Festival.