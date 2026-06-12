Koolfog donates misting system to Children’s Museum to beat extreme summer heat

As the Coachella Valley settles into triple degree temperatures, most desert dwellers know it's time to hunker down in the air conditioning. But that's tough if you have little kids who have a ton of energy to burn.

Now, a local company is making it easier for kids to beat the heat.

Koolfog, located in Thousand Palms, has donated a misting system to the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage, and staff say it is making summer play and lunches outside enjoyable again for little ones.

"Koolfog has been in the valley for over 35 years so we really wanted to give back locally," said Sean Gannon, a designer with Koolfog. "This system can help the children of future generations at the museum and it also gives them a live interactive way to learn the science behind how evaporative mists work."

Misters can lower the temperature of a space by as much as 30 degrees. According to Columbia University's Medical Center, kids are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion than adults. And that's because childrens' bodies heat up faster and have lower sweat production. They also often struggle to know when to stop playing so they can rest or hydrate.

"We have summer camps that happen in our classroom environment and the kids get a little rambunctious and need to get outside," said Cindy Burreson, the CEO of theChildren's Discovery Museum of the Desert. "They love to go outside to eat and this is going to give them the opportunity to come out have it be 20 degrees cooler than it is outside at the lunch pavilion and get their wiggles out."

The Children's Discovery Museum is open this summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for 2026 summer camps is now open.