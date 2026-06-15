Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs airport resolves air conditioning issue after SCE outage in the area

KESQ
By , ,
Published 2:13 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An air conditioning issue at the Palm Springs International Airport has been resolved, a spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 3.

"Cooling is returning to normal, and conditions in the checkpoint continue to improve. We appreciate the patience and understanding of both our employees and travelers while this issue was being addressed," wrote Jake Ingrassia, PSP spokesperson, in an email Monday afternoon.

The airport experienced air conditioning issues near its TSA checkpoint after an SCE power outage that began over the weekend and impacted the airport and surrounding locations.

Triple-digit heat caused PSP workers to scramble to try to get temps back to normal.

While the outage was ongoing, the airport rolled out temporary measures, including air conditioning units, large fans, staffing rotations, and cooling breaks.

The airport provided bottled water.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Jesus Reyes

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.