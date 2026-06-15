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Palm Springs airport working to repair air conditioning after SCE outage in the area

KESQ
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Published 2:13 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Right now, the Palm Springs International Airport is working to restore air conditioning near its TSA checkpoint after a power outage.

The airport says the Southern California Edison outage, which began over the weekend, affected the airport and surrounding locations.

In this triple-digit heat, which has caused PSP workers to scramble to try to get temps back to normal.

In the meantime, the airport has rolled out temporary measures, including air conditioning units, large fans, staffing rotations, and cooling breaks.

"We're not seeing any impact at the checkpoint at this time. There are no passenger wait times or anything like that. But we are working to get those temperatures down there in the TSA checkpoint," said Jake Ingrassia, PSP spokesperson

The airport is also providing bottled water.

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