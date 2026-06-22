Skip to Content
News

Back in the ring: La Quinta native Brandun Lee returns Sunday in Zuffa Boxing debut

By
Updated
today at 9:02 PM
Published 8:42 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Brandun Lee is getting back in the ring this weekend, ending a year-long layoff.

The La Quinta native will take on Cain Sandoval in a 10-round welterweight fight Sunday, June 28 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Lee (30-0 with 23 knockouts) is fighting for the first time since his win over Elias Araujo last June, while also making his Zuffa Boxing debut.

The 27-year-old signed with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing promotion company in April with the hopes of getting more exposure and bigger fights to promote his career.

This fight against Sandoval will be broadcast LIVE on Paramount Plus. Lee is listed as slight favorite against Sandoval who is 17-1-0 in his professional career.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.