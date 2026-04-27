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Brandun Lee, undefeated local boxer, signs with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

KESQ
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New
Published 3:18 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - La Quinta's Brandun Lee is set to return to the ring soon, signing with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing organization.

Lee announced the signing on Monday on his Instagram. He added that a fight announcement is on the way.

Lee is 30-0 with 23 knockouts. He last fought in June, winning by unanimous decision against Elias Damian Araujo.

Last year, Lee earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from CSUSB.

"I finished my schooling. I graduated with my bachelor's in criminal justice. And I've been telling everybody, I'm out of hibernation, I'm ready to eat," Lee told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur prior to his return fight.

Zuffa Boxing is a newer organization founded by UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority and operated by TKO Group Holdings, owners of UFC and WWE. It started up last June and launched with the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight. Fight cards stream on Paramount+.

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