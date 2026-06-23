Skip to Content
News

Desert Healthcare District board will not appoint replacement for Zone 1, seat to remain vacant until election

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:07 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Healthcare District board of directors voted to not appoint a replacement for the vacant Zone 1 seat. The position will remain vacant until the November election.

At one point, the board was split on the decision with a 3-3 vote, before one director broke the stalemate and switched their vote.

President Kimberly Barraza said during the meeting that she did not want Zone 1 to remain without a representative for five months.

On the other side of the argument, Director Carole Rogers said she thought it was unfair for someone to be appointed for a short period of time before having to run for election or understand the business of the district.

Greg Rodriguez was the representative for Zone 1, which covers Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage. Rodriguez resigned earlier this month as he will apply for the vacant CEO position.

Exclusive Interview: Fired Desert Healthcare District CEO Chris Christensen speaks out

According to the agenda item, the appointee would still have to be elected in November because Rodriguez’s resignation was in the first half of his term and more than 130 days prior to the next general district election. The individual would run for Rodriguez’s remaining 2-year term, which will end in December 2028.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.