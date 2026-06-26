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Palm Springs takes steps to protect unhoused residents from heat

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:20 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As summer temperatures settle into the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs leaders are taking steps to better protect people experiencing homelessness.

City council members this week voted to expand hours at the Access Center, allowing unhoused residents to escape dangerous overnight heat. The proposal would extend operations into the night at an estimated annual cost of about $172,000, with council also requesting staff explore a 24/7 option.

News Channel 3 is speaking with an advocate who says the city’s efforts are a step in the right direction— but more support is still needed — and from unhoused residents seeking relief from the dangerous heat.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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