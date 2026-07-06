Palm Springs planning commission delays final approval of In-N-Out, requests another design review

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs' first In-N-Out Burger remains in the works, but after nearly three hours of discussion Monday night, the project still did not receive final approval.

The Palm Springs Planning Commission reviewed updated plans for the proposed restaurant at 1801 E. Palm Canyon Drive in the Smoke Tree Village Shopping Plaza.

The project has been under city review since 2024, and Monday's meeting marked its fifth and final required design review.

The latest plans included a lighter exterior color, additional landscaping and other architectural revisions intended to better reflect Palm Springs' design character. However, several commissioners and residents said the redesign still did not go far enough, arguing the building continued to look more like a standard In-N-Out than a project unique to Palm Springs.

In-N-Out representatives defended the proposal, saying the restaurant was designed specifically for the site and that no other In-N-Out location is comparable.

Throughout the meeting, commissioners suggested additional design changes, including squaring off portions of the building, extending the patio cover, adding more shade trees and incorporating additional breeze block elements to better fit the city's architectural style.

Commissioners ultimately voted to continue the project rather than grant final approval. The project will return for one more design review meeting with a list of recommended design changes for the applicant to consider before moving forward.

During the discussion, some commissioners expressed frustration that, despite multiple revisions over the past two years, the design still had not met expectations, with one commissioner describing the proposed changes as "lipstick on a pig." Others said another review gives the applicant an opportunity to better reflect Palm Springs' architectural identity while avoiding a potential appeal.

In-N-Out representatives said they are willing to review the commission's recommendations before returning with revised plans.

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