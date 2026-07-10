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Palm Springs Councilmember Grace Garner discusses future of mayoral position

Full interview with Councilmember Garner (7/10/26)
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Published 9:23 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs will host a series of community meetings to gather public input on the future of the mayoral position.

News Channel 3 has reported that the city council is considering whether to let residents directly elect a mayor to serve a four-year term. That's instead of continuing the current system where council members rotate in the mayor's seat for one year.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is speaking with Councilmember Grace Garner about the upcoming meetings and the conversation as a whole.

The community meetings will be held throughout the city, with the first set to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22 at Mizell Center, at 480 S. Sunrise Way. The full list of meetings dates is available below:

The schedule can be found at Mayoral Position Working Group & California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) Archive | City of Palm Springs.

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Peter Daut

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