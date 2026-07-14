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Indio City Council to consider extending data center moratorium, weigh permanent ban

City of Indio
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Updated
today at 4:30 PM
Published 4:29 PM

INDIO, Calif. — The Indio City Council is set to decide Wednesday whether to extend the city's temporary moratorium on new data centers while also considering a permanent ban on the facilities following a recommendation from the city's Planning Commission.

The issue is scheduled for the council's July 15 meeting, where members will review the moratorium ordinance and receive a presentation on data centers. According to the agenda, council members will also provide direction on whether to permanently prohibit data centers in Indio or pursue an alternative regulatory framework.

City staff is recommending approval of the item, which includes extending the existing urgency ordinance while the city finalizes its long-term policy. On June 24, the Planning Commission received a presentation on data centers, where public comments were received. The planning commission now recommends banning the establishment of data centers within city limits.

The discussion follows the City Council's unanimous vote on June 3 to enact a 45-day emergency moratorium on new data center applications. At the time, city officials said there were no active data center proposals in Indio but said the pause would allow staff to study the potential impacts before determining future regulations. Officials indicated the city's options included adopting strict development standards, extending the moratorium, or pursuing a permanent prohibition.

The debate comes amid growing concern across the Coachella Valley over large-scale data center developments, from the city of Coachella and Desert Hot Springs. Opponents have raised questions about electricity demand, water consumption, environmental impacts, noise, and compatibility with surrounding land uses. Those concerns prompted Indio officials to begin evaluating whether data centers should be allowed within the city at all.

If the council ultimately directs staff to prepare amendments banning data centers, the proposal would return for future public hearings before any permanent ordinance is adopted.

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Tommy Gallegos

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