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Palm Springs police seek driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian with major injuries

KESQ
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Updated
today at 7:55 PM
Published 7:54 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Palm Springs Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hermosa Drive and Vista Chino.

Police found an 80-year-old woman from Palm Springs suffering from major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators are currently working to identify the suspect vehicle and driver.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Ford F-150, possibly a model year around 2000, driven by a Hispanic male believed to be in his 60s with a scruffy white beard, police said.

Witnesses reported the driver briefly stopped after the collision before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information, surveillance video, or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incident is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Center at (760) 327-1441 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

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