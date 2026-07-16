Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announces retirement after 48-year law enforcement career

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills has announced he will retire on September 5, bringing to a close a 48-year career in law enforcement, including nearly four years leading the Palm Springs Police Department.

Mills shared the news Thursday in a social media message addressed to the Palm Springs community, friends and family.

"After 48 years of policing, 13 as chief of police, it's time to hang up my leather gear," Mills wrote. "Palm Springs is the crown jewel of an amazing career."

Chief Mills became Palm Springs Police Chief in October 2021, succeeding former Chief Bryan Reyes. During his tenure, he emphasized community policing, public safety, officer wellness and strengthening relationships between the department and the community.

In his retirement announcement, Mills expressed deep appreciation for the city and the officers he has led throughout his career. "I cannot adequately express what an honor it has been to lead the men and women of policing and serve this amazing community," he wrote.

Mills also recognized his wife, Cathy, for her support throughout his career. "Cathy has been my partner through each struggle, crisis and victory," he said. "She retires too."

The couple plans to relocate to the Sacramento area to be closer to Mills' mother and provide support for her.

Mills also expressed confidence in the future of the Palm Springs Police Department, saying the agency is well-positioned for the transition.

"The department is ready to move forward with the mission," he said. "They are committed to supporting and serving a wonderful community that cares about people, supports one another and wants great public safety. The team is 100% ready."

Mills served notably as chief during the bombing of the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs, leading first responders in the community. Mills also pushed for reforms within the department following a motorcycle accident at the Palm Springs Christmas parade back in December of 2024.

Mills had announced he was taking steps to walk-away from his role as Chief back in March. Today, he confirms his final day as Palm Springs Police Chief is scheduled for September 5.

"Serving you has been an honor and a privilege," Mills concluded.