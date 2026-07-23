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CVHS girls soccer team receives championship rings

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:07 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley High School girls soccer team received championship rings recognizing their historic 2025-2026 season.

The Lady Arabs team was presented with the championship rings during Thursday's Coachella Valley Unified School District board meeting.

"To see all the support we got specially because it was the first time the whole bleachers were filled and everybody was just excited," said Monserrath Davila, a player on the team.

The team made school history by winning the CIF Southern Section Division V Championship, capturing the CIF Southern California Regional Division IV Championship, and advancing to the CIF Division IV State Championship, the first state title game appearance in the program's history.

The valley has been showing its support for the Lady Arabs' historic season, with a parade and the Key to the City of Coachella.

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