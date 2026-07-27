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Big Bear Lake bald eagle Jackie shows encouraging signs despite critical condition

The Ojai Raptor Center
By
New
Published 4:46 PM

Big Bear Lake bald eagle Jackie is receiving intensive veterinary care, as she remains in "stable but critical condition," as wildlife specialists continue working to identify the cause of her illness.

The Ojai Raptor Center, which is caring for the beloved bald eagle, says that after initially improving following a blood transfusion, Jackie suffered a setback over the weekend when her blood values declined. Since then, she has rebounded, showing increased energy, alertness, and appetite. Caregivers report she is eating on her own and has become noticeably more active during feedings.

One of the most promising developments is the improvement in her packed cell volume (PCV)—a measure of red blood cells in the bloodstream—which has risen from 8% before the weekend to 16% as of July 27. While still below normal, the increase is considered an encouraging sign, and her bloodwork will continue to be monitored daily.

Despite extensive diagnostic testing and consultations with experienced wildlife veterinarians, the center says a definitive diagnosis has not yet been determined. The veterinary team is continuing supportive and preventative treatments while adjusting Jackie's care as new information becomes available.

Locals and visitors of Big Bear Valley miss the presence of Jackie, whom is usually visible with other bald eagle Shadow, from the eagle nest cam, managed by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The rehabilitation team thanked the public for its overwhelming support and asked well-wishers to avoid contacting or visiting the facility so staff can focus on patient care.

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Tommy Gallegos

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