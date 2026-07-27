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Palm Desert residents raise concerns over planned overnight power outage during extreme heat

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Published 5:31 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Some Palm Desert residents are voicing frustration and concern ahead of a planned overnight power outage scheduled by Southern California Edison, with overnight temperatures remaining high across the Coachella Valley.

Southern California Edison has scheduled a maintenance outage affecting approximately 878 customers in Palm Desert. According to the utility's outage information, the outage is expected to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continue until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents said they are worried about losing refrigerated food, going without air conditioning overnight and the potential impact on people who depend on electricity for medical equipment.

News Channel 3 reached out to Southern California Edison for comment, asking why the maintenance is necessary and why it is being scheduled during a period of extreme heat.

Southern California Edison has said planned outages are sometimes necessary to safely perform maintenance, repairs and upgrades to electrical equipment intended to improve system reliability and reduce the risk of unplanned outages.

The company has previously emphasized that preparation is especially important for desert communities. They encourage customers to prepare before any planned outage by assembling an emergency kit with flashlights, extra batteries, a first aid kit and plenty of drinking water.

Residents can check Southern California Edison's outage map for the latest information on scheduled maintenance outages in their area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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