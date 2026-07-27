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Three people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries, after crash in Coachella

CAL FIRE
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Updated
today at 9:05 PM
Published 8:49 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening in Coachella.

The crash was reported just before 6:20 p.m. on Van Buren Street and Avenue 53.

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Police said three vehicles were involved. Details on what led up to the crash were not available.

One person was airlifted to an area trauma center with serious injuries. A second patient suffered minor injuries, and a third patient suffered moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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Jesus Reyes

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