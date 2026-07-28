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American Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to IT outage: FAA

American Airlines / CC0 1.0
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Updated
today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:14 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - American Airlines flights nationwide have been grounded due to an
unspecified IT outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It's unclear exactly how many flights are impacted, and the nature of the computer issue is unclear.

The Palm Springs International Airport's flight status site shows two flights have been delayed, as of 4:15 p.m.

The FAA noted the stop is only impacting flghts not already in the air.

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