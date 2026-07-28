Drivers question gas price discrepancy at local station in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Drivers are raising concerns about gas prices at a US Fuels Station near Date Palm Drive and Vista Chino in Cathedral City after noticing a difference between the advertised price and what they're charged at the pump.

"I've been tracking this place for two months," said Cathedral City resident Wilfredo Diaz. "I'm not happy at all."

Diaz says the station's roadside sign showed a lower price than the pump, leaving customers paying more than they expected.

He says he brought the issue to employees several times but was told they couldn't do anything about it.

"I've complained to them in the last two weeks five times and still the price isn't changing," Diaz said.

Seeking answers, News Channel 3 visited the station and spoke by phone with the owner, Aviender Shawla, who initially said the price sign was broken and would be repaired later in the week.

But moments later, during the reporting process, a man pulled up next to the News Channel 3 vehicle and began yelling profanities. A short time later, another individual walked to the station's price sign and corrected the displayed price.

News Channel 3 reached out to the owner once again. He said the sign is malfunctioning and sometimes must be programmed multiple times before the correct price appears.

"The sign is broken. We have to change two or three times to get the right price," the owner said. "The price was wrong and I apologize. This was not to mislead anybody."

When asked why customers said they had noticed the problem for weeks, the owner said it may not have been caught because employees failed to check the sign.

The owner says anyone who believes they were overcharged and has proof of purchase should contact the station to discuss reimbursement.

The owner later told News Channel 3 he believes the man who yelled profanities was a customer, not an employee.

Anyone who notices a discrepancy between a gas station's advertised price and the price charged at the pump can file a complaint with the Riverside County Department of Weights and Measures, which investigates fuel pricing and pump accuracy.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.