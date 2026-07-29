Big Bear Lake bald eagle Jackie moved out of ICU, but remains in critical condition

Big Bear Lake's beloved bald eagle Jackie has reached an encouraging milestone in her recovery, but wildlife veterinarians say she remains in stable but critical condition and is still fighting for her life.

The Ojai Raptor Center announced that Jackie has been moved from the intensive care unit, where she required oxygen therapy, to one of the hospital's regular care units. The center says that while the transfer marks a positive step forward, the rehabilitation team emphasized that she remains a very sick patient who continues to require intensive treatment, around-the-clock veterinary care, and close monitoring. Staff stressed that the move does not mean she is out of danger.

Jackie has shown signs of improvement in recent days after suffering a setback over the weekend. Following a blood transfusion, her blood values initially improved before declining again. Since then, she has rebounded with increased energy, alertness, and appetite, and caregivers report she is eating on her own and has become noticeably more active during feedings.

One of the most encouraging developments has been the improvement in her packed cell volume (PCV), a measure of red blood cells in the bloodstream. Her PCV rose from 8% before the weekend to 16% as of July 27. Although still below normal, veterinarians say the increase is a positive sign, and her bloodwork continues to be monitored daily.

Despite extensive diagnostic testing and consultations with experienced wildlife veterinarians, the cause of Jackie's illness remains unknown. Her veterinary team is continuing supportive and preventative treatments while adjusting her care as new information becomes available.

Jackie's absence continues to be felt throughout Big Bear Valley, where thousands of viewers regularly watch her and fellow bald eagle Shadow on the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle nest camera.