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Cyclists call for more enforcement after hit-and-run on CV Link in Coachella

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Published 4:46 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A cyclist is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run over the weekend while riding along the CV Link in Coachella, prompting renewed concerns from riders who say unauthorized vehicles have become a recurring problem on the pathway.

The crash happened along the CV Link between Avenue 50 and Dillon Road. The cyclist told News Channel 3 he was riding on the pathway when a vehicle approached from behind, struck him, and continued speeding away without stopping. The rider suffered injuries in the collision.

Other cyclists who regularly use the pathway say they have also witnessed vehicles driving on the CV Link, despite the route being intended primarily for pedestrians, cyclists and other authorized users. They say drivers entering the pathway create dangerous conditions for those who use it for recreation and transportation.

News Channel 3 is speaking with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department about the investigation, as well as patrols and enforcement along the CV Link.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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