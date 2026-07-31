Triple-digit heat slows Downtown Palm Springs traffic as businesses adapt

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Triple-digit temperatures are bringing the annual summer slowdown to downtown Palm Springs, where restaurants and shops say customer traffic has dropped as many people choose to stay indoors.

"It's slower but we're prepared for it," said Aaron Raei, owner of La Bonita's Mexican Restaurant.

Inside the restaurant, empty tables sat waiting for customers as Raei said the weather is the biggest reason for the slowdown.

"The weather always has an impact," he said.

Just a few doors away, the usual line at Lappert's Ice Cream was noticeably absent.

"It is 100 percent this heat," said manager Angela Sublett. "At least the humidity has died down, but the heat right now it's too hot to go out for anything, including ice cream."

Rather than waiting for cooler temperatures, businesses are adjusting their operations to attract customers.

"We do of course lessen our hours. We try to have some promotions here and there," Sublett said.

"Some of the things I like to do is have a happy hour, good air conditioning, cold beer and margaritas," Raei added.

Owners say they were helped by a later start to the summer heat this year, and they're hopeful upcoming events will bring more visitors downtown.

"We got lucky with the heat because it didn't start until a little later," Raei said.

"Of course we have Splash House coming and Thursday nights out here in the front, but our weekends not many people come into town," Sublett said.

Until business picks up again, owners are encouraging residents and visitors to continue supporting local businesses.

Local efforts such as the "Love Local Palm Springs" gift card program are also encouraging residents to support downtown businesses during the slower summer months.