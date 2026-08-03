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Palm Springs man dies while still seeking answers on husband’s death

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Updated
today at 5:44 PM
Published 5:42 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspicious death in the desert is now reigniting questions tonight about another mysterious death and a man behind bars for targeting gay men.

Dan Mulcahey’s body was found near Palm Springs last week after being reported missing for days.

When News Channel 3 learned his identity, we recognized him as the man who spent years seeking justice for his husband—that’s when we began digging again.

Tonight at 6:00 p.m., I-Team investigator Karen Devine brings us new clues and answers to questions we have been asking for years. 

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Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 34th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

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