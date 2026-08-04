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Palm Springs Fire Department urge residents to stay safe hiking during Summer

KESQ
By
New
Published 4:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Fire Department urged residents today to take extra precaution when hiking outdoors during the region's extreme heat.

The agency reminded residents that hiking during the heat can cause heat-related illnesses and may become life-threatening. Crews often respond to calls during the summer regarding hikers experiencing dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, headaches, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness and confusion or fatigue.  

The department offers the following tips to staying safe when hiking in the sun:
   -- Hike early in the day;
   -- Bring plenty of water and drink frequently;
   -- Use sunscreen and wear a hat along with light, breathable clothing;
   -- Always go hiking with a partner;
   -- Carry a fully charged phone, and
   -- Turn back if conditions become too challenging.

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Jesus Reyes

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