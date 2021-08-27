Start of Dbacks-Phillies game delayed due to virus tracing

AP Arizona

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia has been delayed due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list. The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. Friday night in Philadelphia. Players later were on the field getting loose. Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.