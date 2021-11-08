AP source: Darnold is ‘day to day’ after MRI on shoulder

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be listed as day to day following an MRI on his right throwing shoulder, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t released the result of the test. Darnold originally injured his right shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw three interceptions in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but coach Matt Rhule said he complained of soreness in the shoulder on Monday and was sent to have an MRI.