Cam Newton: Focus is on present, the past is ‘irrelevant’

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made it clear in a 30-minute teleconference Friday that he doesn’t hold any grudges about the team releasing him prior to the 2020 season, calling it “irrelevant” to him now. The 32-year-old quarterback said his focus is on living in the present and helping the Panthers turn things around after losing five of their last six games. Newton said he had three requirements before returning to the NFL. First he wanted to join a team he felt was a playoff contender. Second he wanted to go where he would have a chance to play. And finally, he wanted to be somewhere where he was surrounded by talented offensive players.