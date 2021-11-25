Store owner to make customers lower masks for cameras

PHOENIX (AP) — The owner of a chain of fashion consignment stores says she’ll require customers to briefly lower their mask in front of a camera if they want to shop in her stores while wearing a face covering. My Sister’s Closet founder and CEO Ann Siner says she’s making the change starting Friday because thieves wearing face masks have shoplifted from her stores. The chain has eleven stores in the Phoenix and San Diego areas. Siner said two people wearing masks shoplifted on Tuesday, and on Sunday a masked man stole designer purses worth thousands of dollars. Both incidents were at stores in Scottsdale.