Arizona reports state’s 1st case of omicron variant

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say the state’s first known case of the coronavirus’s omicron variant has been confirmed in Yavapai County. The Arizona Department of Health Services and Yavapai County Community Health did not release any additional information, including where the person lives. The health officials urged people to get vaccinated, get a booster if eligible, stay home if sick, wear a mask and maintain distancing. It is not yet known if omicron transmits more easily or causes more severe disease than other variants.