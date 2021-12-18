New front in GOP election ‘investigation’ draws challenges

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is trying to prevent Republican lawmakers propelled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud from expanding their “investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to inspecting voting machines. State lawyers asked a court Friday to stop a digital data exchange scheduled for Wednesday in southern Pennsylvania’s sparsely populated Fulton County. Voting machines used in last year’s presidential election in the heavily Republican county were already decertified after Fulton County let a software company inspect the equipment. State lawyers say allowing Senate Republicans’ similarly unaccredited contractor to obtain data from the equipment will spoil evidence in Fulton County’s lawsuit challenging the decertification.