Buckeye police ID man shot after refusing to drop knife

Buckeye police have identified a man who they say was fatally shot by an officer after he refused an order to drop a knife. Police identified the man Tuesday as 31-year-old Vincent Black. Buckeye police say Black had shot his father multiple times Sunday and was holding a knife over the body when authorities arrived. Police say an officer ordered Black to drop the knife, but he refused. That’s when the officer shot Black. Police have not identified the officer but say he’s on administrative leave while another police agency investigates the shooting. The father was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.