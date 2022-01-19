Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy has been blocked by a Republican filibuster. The vote was expected, but is still a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate. Democrats immediately pivoted toward a Senate rules change to push past the filibuster, but that too was expected to fail. Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change Senate rules to pass this bill. Advocates warn states are making it more difficult to vote.