Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

By ASHRAF KHALIL, PAUL J. WEBER and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of anti-abortion protesters marched in the nation’s capital Friday with a growing sense of momentum about the prospects this year of a sweeping rollback of abortion rights. The March for Life was held as the Supreme Court has indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion with a ruling in the coming months — and possibly overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. One participant, Jordan Moorman of Cincinnati said, “It doesn’t feel real. There’s so much hope and vibrancy and happiness and joy at this thing.”