Arizona measures would create hurdles for ballot initiatives

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Qualifying initiatives for the ballot and getting them passed by voters would get harder under legislation advanced in the Arizona House. The measure approved Wednesday is the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to rein in a procedure that’s created laws opposed by the GOP and business interests. A state House committee approved two measures asking voters to change the rules for citizen initiatives. One would require petition signatures to come from all 30 legislative districts. The other would require support from 60% of voters to pass. Republicans say the measures would ensure voter initiatives are broadly supported. Democrats say they’re an attempt to block voters from enacting laws Republicans disagree with.