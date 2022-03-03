MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 1/2 hours and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout. Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session. The players’ association executive board was to hold a conference call later in the day. The sides then may decide the next step in the drawn-out negotiations. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day, the sport’s first labor conflict since 1995 to cause canceled games.