AP Arizona
Phoenix police: Man accused of fatally running over a victim

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they arrested a suspect after a man was fatally run over by a vehicle. They say 62-year-old Paul Scott has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Scott has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say officers were called to the scene late Friday night after receiving reports of a man being struck by a car in a parking lot. They say the victim died from his injuries. His name and age haven’t been released yet. Police say Scott and the victim got into a confrontation about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the victim over with his car. They say Scott remained at the scene until police arrived.

