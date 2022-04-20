Wind will be a force to reckon with on Southwest wildfires

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire managers across the Southwest are reckoning with strong winds that are fueling wildfires. The weather isn’t expected to let up this week, and forecasters say that could mean explosive growth on blazes in Arizona and New Mexico. A northern Arizona wildfire more than tripled in size Wednesday as flames ran through neighborhoods on the outskirts of Flagstaff. Hundreds of residents have been forced from their homes and more than two dozen structures have burned. Investigators don’t know yet what caused the 30 square-mile wildfire. Firefighters also were battling wind-driven blazes in New Mexico and Colorado.