Man pleads guilty to voting in 2 states

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A man who voted in New Hampshire and via absentee ballot in Arizona in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines and penalties.

Sigmund Boganski, 77, cast a ballot in New Hampton, New Hampshire, on Nov. 8, 2016. He cast an absentee ballot in Arizona in the same election, the attorney general’s office said in a news release. It said he was of New Hampton and Buckeye, Arizona.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voting in more than one state prohibited in Belknap County Superior Court.

His 90-day sentence was suspended for two years on the condition of his good behavior.

His right to vote in New Hampshire was terminated.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.